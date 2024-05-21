MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Program

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., a technology group specializing in communication and radio frequency solutions, has announced the repurchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 44.0 pence each, which will be held as treasury shares. Following the transaction, the company’s total issued share capital and voting rights have been updated. MTI operates across multiple sectors, including antenna solutions for both commercial and military applications, water control and management, and distribution and professional consulting services.

