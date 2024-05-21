News & Insights

Stocks

MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., a technology group specializing in communication and radio frequency solutions, has announced the repurchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 44.0 pence each, which will be held as treasury shares. Following the transaction, the company’s total issued share capital and voting rights have been updated. MTI operates across multiple sectors, including antenna solutions for both commercial and military applications, water control and management, and distribution and professional consulting services.

For further insights into GB:MWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.