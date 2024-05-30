News & Insights

Stocks

MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Plan

May 30, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its ordinary shares at 45 pence each, which will be held as treasury shares, as part of its Share Repurchase Programme. Following the transaction, the technology group, known for its communication and radio frequency solutions, holds over 1.1 million treasury shares, with total voting rights in the company reduced to 87,380,724. The company operates across multiple sectors, providing a variety of products from antennas for military and commercial use to remote control water management systems.

