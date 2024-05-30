MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Repurchase Plan

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the purchase of 25,000 of its ordinary shares at 45 pence each, which will be held as treasury shares, as part of its Share Repurchase Programme. Following the transaction, the technology group, known for its communication and radio frequency solutions, holds over 1.1 million treasury shares, with total voting rights in the company reduced to 87,380,724. The company operates across multiple sectors, providing a variety of products from antennas for military and commercial use to remote control water management systems.

For further insights into GB:MWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.