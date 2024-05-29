MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Buyback Plan

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 45.5 pence each, which are now held as treasury shares. This buyback leaves the company with 1,133,000 treasury shares and a total of 87,405,724 voting rights. MTI is an Israel-based tech group known for its communication and RF solutions, offering products and services across antenna, water management, and distribution sectors.

