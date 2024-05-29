News & Insights

Stocks

MTI Wireless Edge Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MTI Wireless Edge (GB:MWE) has released an update.

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 45.5 pence each, which are now held as treasury shares. This buyback leaves the company with 1,133,000 treasury shares and a total of 87,405,724 voting rights. MTI is an Israel-based tech group known for its communication and RF solutions, offering products and services across antenna, water management, and distribution sectors.

For further insights into GB:MWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.