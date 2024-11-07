MTI Ltd. Reports Robust Profit Growth for 2024

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. reported a significant increase in profits for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching 27,669 million yen, a 3.2% year-on-year rise. The company saw a substantial boost in operating income by 702.3%, reflecting improved financial performance. Looking forward, MTI Ltd. anticipates continued growth with a forecasted increase in net sales and income for the next fiscal year.

