MTI Ltd. Integrates LunaLuna Medico Business

November 07, 2024 — 12:33 am EST

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. has announced a strategic move to integrate the operations of its subsidiary LunaLuna Medico by transferring its gynecology and obstetrics support business back to MTI through a company split, effective January 1, 2025. This decision is aimed at improving cost management and operational efficiency. The company will pay 5,141 thousand yen in cash to LunaLuna Medico as part of this transaction.

