MTI Ltd. Increases Dividend Amid Profit Surge

MTI Ltd. (JP:9438) has released an update.

MTI Ltd. has announced a dividend increase for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, raising the year-end dividend per share from the forecasted 8 yen to 9 yen due to significant profit growth. This decision aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, resulting in an annual dividend of 17 yen per share. The move is part of MTI’s commitment to maintaining a shareholder return ratio of around 35%, achieving 39.7% this fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:9438 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.