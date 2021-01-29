MTH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.52, changing hands as low as $81.37 per share. Meritage Homes Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $117.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.