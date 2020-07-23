Oil

MTG's e-sports firms partner with Chinese streaming platform Huya

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

ESL and DreamHack, both owned by Sweden's e-sports and gaming firm MTG, have entered a partnership agreement with live streaming platform Huya as the Swedish company seeks to expand in the booming Chinese e-sports market.

Fixes paragraph breaks

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - ESL and DreamHack, both owned by Sweden's e-sports and gaming firm MTG MTGb.ST, have entered a partnership agreement with live streaming platform Huya HUYA.N as the Swedish company seeks to expand in the booming Chinese e-sports market.

MTG said the deal with Huya, which is backed by internet giant Tencent 0700.HK, made the Chinese firm an exclusive digital media partner of e-sports competitions in several Chinese languages and dialects.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUYA

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular