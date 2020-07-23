MTG's e-sports firms partner with Chinese streaming platform Huya

Fixes paragraph breaks

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - ESL and DreamHack, both owned by Sweden's e-sports and gaming firm MTG MTGb.ST, have entered a partnership agreement with live streaming platform Huya HUYA.N as the Swedish company seeks to expand in the booming Chinese e-sports market.

MTG said the deal with Huya, which is backed by internet giant Tencent 0700.HK, made the Chinese firm an exclusive digital media partner of e-sports competitions in several Chinese languages and dialects.

