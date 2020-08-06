MTG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/10/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/20, MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 8/28/20. As a percentage of MTG's recent stock price of $8.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of MGIC Investment Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when MTG shares open for trading on 8/10/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.34 per share, with $15.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.41.

In Thursday trading, MGIC Investment Corp. shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.