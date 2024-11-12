News & Insights

Stocks

MTG Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

November 12, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MTG Co., Ltd. (JP:7806) has released an update.

MTG Co., Ltd. announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 19.5% and profits attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 45.6%. The company also reported an improvement in earnings per share, highlighting a strong year-on-year growth trajectory. Looking ahead, MTG Co., Ltd. forecasts continued gains in net sales and profits for the upcoming fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:7806 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.