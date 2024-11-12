MTG Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth

MTG Co., Ltd. (JP:7806) has released an update.
MTG Co., Ltd. announced a significant increase in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 19.5% and profits attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 45.6%. The company also reported an improvement in earnings per share, highlighting a strong year-on-year growth trajectory. Looking ahead, MTG Co., Ltd. forecasts continued gains in net sales and profits for the upcoming fiscal year.
