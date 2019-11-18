MTDR Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 15, Matador Resources Co's Director, Timothy E. Parker, invested $49,960.96 into 3,584 shares of MTDR, for a cost per share of $13.94. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Parker, with shares changing hands as low as $13.88 per share. Matador Resources Co shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.16 per share, with $24.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.90. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MTDR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/24/2019 Kenneth L. Stewart Director 5,000 $17.76 $88,800.00 06/06/2019 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 1,000 $16.00 $16,000.00 06/07/2019 Matthew V. Hairford President 2,000 $16.78 $33,560.00 06/07/2019 Bradley M. Robinson CTO, EVP-Reservoir Engineering 5,000 $16.76 $83,800.00 08/05/2019 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 8,000 $15.05 $120,400.00 08/07/2019 Matthew V. Hairford President 1,500 $14.85 $22,275.00 08/07/2019 David E. Lancaster EVP and CFO 1,500 $14.91 $22,365.00 08/08/2019 Robert T. Macalik SVP, Chief Accounting Officer 1,500 $14.95 $22,425.00 08/08/2019 David M. Posner Director 3,650 $15.05 $54,932.50 08/09/2019 Bradley M. Robinson CTO, EVP-Reservoir Engineering 2,000 $15.34 $30,680.00 08/14/2019 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 8,000 $14.14 $113,120.00 08/14/2019 Craig N. Adams EVP, COO - Land, Legal & Admin 2,000 $14.11 $28,220.00 08/15/2019 Timothy E. Parker Director 3,584 $13.94 $49,960.96 11/14/2019 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 10,000 $14.30 $143,000.00

