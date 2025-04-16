$MTDR stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MTDR stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,243,530 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $MTDR:
$MTDR Insider Trading Activity
$MTDR insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,377 shares for an estimated $743,331 and 0 sales.
- VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $159,140 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,649 and 0 sales.
- GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,135 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,300 shares for an estimated $120,991 and 0 sales.
- SUSAN M WARD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,620
- TIMOTHY E. PARKER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,340
- BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,450 shares for an estimated $73,307 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $57,575
- BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,990
- MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 3 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $39,438 and 0 sales.
- PAUL W HARVEY purchased 600 shares for an estimated $33,120
- SHELLEY F APPEL purchased 300 shares for an estimated $16,335
$MTDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $MTDR stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,201,235 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,581,481
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,098,108 shares (+262.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,779,556
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 985,798 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,460,995
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 903,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,820,108
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 760,122 shares (+145.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,764,463
- WEBS CREEK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 673,546 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,893,697
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 664,453 shares (-14.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,382,125
$MTDR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTDR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
$MTDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTDR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 03/26/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $70.0 on 03/05/2025
- Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $72.0 on 01/02/2025
- Stewart Glickman from CFRA set a target price of $60.0 on 10/23/2024
- Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 10/23/2024
- Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $78.0 on 10/21/2024
- Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $75.0 on 10/21/2024
