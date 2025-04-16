$MTDR stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MTDR stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,243,530 of trading volume.

$MTDR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MTDR:

$MTDR insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,377 shares for an estimated $743,331 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $159,140 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,649 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,135 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,300 shares for an estimated $120,991 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M WARD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,620

TIMOTHY E. PARKER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,340

BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,450 shares for an estimated $73,307 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $57,575

BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,990

MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 3 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $39,438 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W HARVEY purchased 600 shares for an estimated $33,120

SHELLEY F APPEL purchased 300 shares for an estimated $16,335

$MTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $MTDR stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MTDR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/05/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

$MTDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTDR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MTDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $70.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $72.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Stewart Glickman from CFRA set a target price of $60.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $78.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $75.0 on 10/21/2024

