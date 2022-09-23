MTDR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.73, changing hands as low as $48.64 per share. Matador Resources Co shares are currently trading down about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.40 per share, with $67.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.50.

