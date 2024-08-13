MTDR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/15/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/15/24, Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/5/24. As a percentage of MTDR's recent stock price of $55.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.79 per share, with $71.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.15.

In Tuesday trading, Matador Resources Co shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

