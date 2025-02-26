MTDR Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/28/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/28/25, Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 3/14/25. As a percentage of MTDR's recent stock price of $52.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Matador Resources Co to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when MTDR shares open for trading on 2/28/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTDR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.15 per share, with $71.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.30.

In Wednesday trading, Matador Resources Co shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

