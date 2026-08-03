MTD Second Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates on China-Led Sales Growth

Mettler-Toledo International MTD reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $11.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.78 by 6.31%. Adjusted earnings increased 14% year over year.



Net sales of $1.03 billion increased 4% year over year but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion by 0.46%. Better-than-expected organic sales growth, including strong demand in China and emerging markets, supported the quarter.

MTD Navigates a More Favorable Regional Backdrop

On a local-currency basis, MTD's sales increased 3% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 10% in Asia/Rest of World in the quarter. Excluding acquisitions and one-time tariff refunds to customers, organic local-currency sales increased 4%, including 1% growth in the Americas and 9% growth in Asia/Rest of World.



By geography, Americas sales declined to $402 million from $414 million, accounting for 39% of total revenues. Europe sales increased to $294 million from $274 million and represented 29% of revenues, while Asia/Rest of World sales rose to $331 million from $295 million, contributing 32% of total revenues.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Quote

Mettler-Toledo Sees Strength Across Businesses

Laboratory sales increased to $553 million from $538 million in the prior-year quarter. Industrial sales improved to $418 million from $395 million, while Food Retail revenues increased to $57 million from $51 million.



On an organic local-currency basis, Laboratory sales increased 4%, Industrial sales rose 3%, including 4% growth in Core Industrial and 1% growth in Product Inspection, while Food Retail sales climbed 11%. Service revenues increased 9%, or 7% organically.



Management noted that China delivered 9% growth, supported by Industrial demand, while emerging markets outside China also posted high-single-digit growth. Improved conditions in biopharma, automation, semiconductor, batteries and food manufacturing markets also aided performance.

MTD Expands Margins Despite Higher Expenses

Adjusted gross profit increased to $625.7 million from $579.9 million. Adjusted gross margin expanded 30 basis points year over year to 59.3%, benefiting from pricing, lower tariff rates, productivity initiatives and volume growth, partly offset by higher transportation costs.



Research and development expenses increased to $53 million from $49.3 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $263.3 million from $247.3 million.



Adjusted operating profit increased 9% year over year to $309.3 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 50 basis points to 29.3%. Reported diluted earnings per share were $11.55 compared with $9.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Mettler-Toledo Balance Sheet Remains Solid

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $51.4 million compared with $60.5 million as of March 31, 2026. Long-term debt declined sequentially to $2.04 billion from $2.16 billion.



Year-to-date adjusted free cash flow totaled $367 million. Management noted that free cash flow was affected by the timing of tax payments, which were $55 million higher than the prior year.



The company also increased its planned share repurchases for 2026 to $875 million from the annualized first-half pace of $825 million.

MTD's Q3 & FY26 Guidance

Management cautioned that market conditions remain uncertain and could change quickly, but guided for third-quarter 2026 local-currency sales growth of approximately 4%. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter are forecast to be in the range of $12-$12.15 per share, implying 8-9% growth year over year.



For 2026, MTD raised its local-currency sales growth outlook to approximately 4-5% from the prior view of approximately 4%, and raised adjusted earnings guidance to $47.15-$47.50 per share, representing growth of 10-11%, from the prior outlook of $46.30-$46.95.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

MTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Medical sector are Progyny PGNY, Centene CNC and GETINGE GNGBY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Progyny have surged 21.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progyny’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, up by 3.55% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 7.94% year over year.



Shares of Centene have jumped 51.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.71 per share, up 36.13% over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 126.44% year over year.



GETINGE shares have appreciated 5.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GETINGE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, up by 9.52% over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 20% year over year.

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Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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