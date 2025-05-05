MTD Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y, Shares Rise

Mettler-Toledo International MTD shares gained 4.11% to close at $1,100.01 on May 2 following an impressive first-quarter 2025 results, driven by positive outlook and solid growth in laboratory business, driven by recent innovations like the new line of laboratory balances, titrators and thermal analysis instruments.



MTD reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $8.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.67%. The bottom line declined 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $883.744 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. The figure declined 5% on a reported basis and 3% on a local currency basis from the year-ago quarter.

MTD’s Top Line in Detail

MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which generated sales of $500 million (56.6% of the net sales), $341 million (38.6% of the net sales) and $42 million (4.8% of the net sales), respectively, in the first quarter.

The Laboratory and Industrial segment witnessed a year-over-year decline of 3% and 1%, respectively, on a local currency basis, and the Food Retail segment’s sales decreased 12%.



Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World were $378 million (42.8% of the net sales), $248 million (28.1%) and $258 million (29.2%), respectively.



Sales in Americas and Asia / Rest of the World declined 1% and 2% year over year, respectively, on a local currency basis. Meanwhile, sales in Europe declined 7%.

Mettler-Toledo’s Operating Results

The gross margin was 59.6%, expanding 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $46.3 million, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 3.6% year over year to $242.8 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses increased 20 bps year over year. SG&A expenses increased 220 bps year over year as a percentage of sales.



The adjusted operating margin was 26.8%, which declined 210 bps from the prior-year quarter.

MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $64.291 million, up from $59.362 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt was $1.89 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Mettler-Toledo generated $194.5 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $266.2 million in the previous quarter. The free cash flow was $179.8 million in the reported quarter.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q2 & 2025 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales to increase 0-1% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be in the range of $9.45-$9.70 per share, a growth rate of down 2% to up 1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $949.6 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $10.22 per share and remains unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 5.91% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



For 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to increase approximately 1% to 2% compared with 2024.



The company expects adjusted earnings between $41.25 per share and $42 per share, representing 0-2% growth compared with 2024.



For 2025, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $42.51 per share and remains unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 3.41% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Mettler-Toledo has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

908 Devices MASS, Aveanna Healthcare AVAH and Heron Therapeutics HRTX are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



908 Devices shares have surged 154.5% year to date. MASS is set to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 13.



Aveanna Healthcare shares are up 5.9% year to date. AVAH is slated to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 15.



Heron Therapeutics shares have plunged 51% year to date. HRTX is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6.

