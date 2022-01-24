MTD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1449.96, changing hands as low as $1403.13 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $1033.40 per share, with $1714.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1395.44. The MTD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

