MTD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $726.49, changing hands as high as $736.16 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $579.40 per share, with $873.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $736.04. The MTD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.