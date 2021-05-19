MTCH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.41, changing hands as low as $132.33 per share. Match Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $87.56 per share, with $174.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.17.

