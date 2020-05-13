MTCH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.95, changing hands as low as $72.28 per share. Match Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $44.74 per share, with $95.3184 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.75.

