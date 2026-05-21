MTB vs. RF: Which Regional Bank Stock Has Better Growth Potential?

In a banking environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainties, volatile markets and evolving customer expectations, investors are increasingly favoring regional banks with more diversified business models, stable balance-sheet growth and expanding fee-income streams for resilient long-term returns. Two such lenders, M&T Bank Corporation MTB and Regions Financial Corporation RF, stand out for their strategic expansion initiatives, lending capabilities and growing fee-income businesses.

While M&T Bank is focused on acquisitions and expanding its commercial banking footprint, Regions Financial is prioritizing branch expansion along with growth in treasury and wealth management to diversify revenues. Let us take a closer look at the growth drivers and financial outlook of MTB and RF to determine which stock offers better long-term upside potential.

The Case for MTB

M&T Bank has shown strong revenue momentum, supported by lending expansion and growth in fee-based businesses. Going forward, higher net interest income (NII), driven by modest loan growth and the benefit of a stabilizing rate environment, will continue to support its revenue performance. Management expects NII (tax-equivalent basis) to be $7.2-$7.35 billion in 2026. The company is also accelerating its fee-income base through treasury management, capital markets, mortgage banking and trust services, while its diversified regional franchise across 12 Mid-Atlantic states and Washington, D.C., remains a key long-term growth driver. Non-interest income is anticipated to be at the high end of the $2.68 billion and $2.77 billion, driven by broad-based growth across fee types and business lines.

MTB is also strengthening its operations through continued investments in technology and AI-driven capabilities. In its March 2026 annual shareholder letter, the company highlighted that its ongoing technology transformation initiatives are expected to improve client experience and support long-term growth. Earlier, in 2024, it expanded its partnership with nCino to integrate an AI-powered credit-monitoring solution aimed at enhancing risk assessment and lending automation.

Nevertheless, elevated expenses remain a concern for MTB as the company continues investing in enterprise initiatives and franchise expansion. Management expects 2026 GAAP expenses, including intangible amortization, to be at the higher end of the $5.5 billion and $5.6 billion. Further, its sizable exposure to commercial and industrial as well as commercial real estate loans could pose asset-quality risks in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The Case for RF

Similar to MTB, Regions Financial has shown steady revenue growth over the years, supported by improving lending trends and expansion in fee-generating businesses. Going forward, NII is expected to benefit from balance-sheet expansion, improving loan pipelines and continued deposit cost discipline, while lower rates are likely to aid margin expansion through easing funding costs. Management expects 2026 NII to grow 2.5-4% from the 2025 reported level of $4.9 billion. Further, it continues to strengthen the non-interest income base through investment management, treasury services and diversified fee streams, despite continued weakness in mortgage-related income. Management projects adjusted non-interest income to increase 3-5% in 2026 from the 2025 level of $2.6 billion.

Additionally, branch expansion remains a key growth driver, with plans to open 135-150 branches over the next five years across high-growth Southeastern markets such as Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The company also plans more than 1,000 branch renovations to enhance customer experience and support its relationship-based banking model. This strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s presence in key markets, improve customer acquisition and support deposit growth, thereby contributing to a more stable funding base over time.

Compared with MTB, Regions Financial has been more aggressive in expanding its digital banking and payments capabilities through multiple strategic collaborations. In January 2026, the company partnered with Worldpay to enhance business payment solutions and cash-flow management capabilities, followed by a collaboration with Dash Solutions in April 2026 to launch a real-time reimbursement and digital payments platform. These strategic collaborations are expected to strengthen RF’s digital banking ecosystem while enhancing client engagement and supporting long-term fee-income growth.

Yet, elevated expenses remain a headwind for the company as it continues to invest in technology upgrades, hiring initiatives and branch expansion efforts. The company expects adjusted non-interest expenses (inclusive of investments) to rise 1.5-3.5% in 2026 from the adjusted 2025 total of $4.3 billion. Meanwhile, its higher exposure to commercial loans, particularly commercial real estate, could pressure asset quality if macroeconomic conditions weaken.

MTB & RF: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

Over the past six months, shares of MTB and RF have rallied 12.2% and 10.8%, respectively, compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2%.

Price Performance



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In terms of valuation, MTB is currently trading at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 10.77X. Meanwhile, RF stock is currently trading at a 12-month forward P/E of 10.19X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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Both stocks are trading at a discount compared with the industry average of 11.39X. However, Regions Financial’s stock is cheaper than that of M&T Bank.

MTB and RF reward their shareholders handsomely. M&T Bank hiked its dividend by 11.1% to $1.50 per share in August 2025. It has raised its dividend four times over the past five years and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Similarly, Regions Financial hiked its quarterly cash dividend on common stock by 6% to 26 cents per share in July 2025. It currently offers a dividend yield of 3.9% and has raised its dividend five times over the past five years. Based on dividend yield, RF has an edge over MTB.

Dividend Yield



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How Do Estimates Compare for MTB & RF?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s 2026 and 2027 sales is pegged at 2.9% and 4.1%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s 2026 and 2027 earnings is pegged at 8.7% and 11.7%, respectively. The company’s 2026 earnings estimates have remained unchanged over the past month, while 2027 estimates have been revised downward.

Estimates Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RF’s 2026 and 2027 sales is pegged at 4.1% and 4.7%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings is pegged at 12% and 9.2%, respectively. The company’s 2026 earnings estimates have been revised upward over the past month, while 2027 estimates have remained unchanged.

Estimates Revision Trend



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MTB or RF: Which Stock Has Better Potential?

Both M&T Bank and Regions Financial are fundamentally strong regional lenders with diversified revenue streams, stable deposit franchises and improving earnings prospects. While MTB benefits from solid commercial banking operations, strategic acquisitions and continued investments in technology transformation initiatives, elevated expenses and higher exposure to commercial and commercial real estate loans remain concerns in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Meanwhile, Regions Financial continues to benefit from branch expansion in high-growth Southeastern markets, growing treasury and wealth-management businesses, and multiple digital banking and payments collaborations that are strengthening its fee-income capabilities. Though RF is also facing elevated expenses due to ongoing investments in technology, hiring and branch expansion, its business expansion efforts, stronger earnings growth estimates and improving revenue outlook provide a favorable growth narrative.

Further, RF trades at a cheaper valuation and offers a higher dividend yield than MTB, making it relatively more attractive from both growth and income perspectives. Hence, Regions Financial appears better positioned for long-term upside potential at present.

Currently, RF and MTB carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.