MTB Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII & Fee Income, Stock Down

M&T Bank Corporation MTB reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted net operating earnings per share of $4.87, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40. The bottom line compared favorably with earnings of $4.08 per share in the year-ago quarter..

Results were aided by higher non-interest income and a rise in net interest income (NII) on a year-over-year basis, along with modest loan growth. However, a decline in deposits, higher provisions for credit losses and elevated expenses acted as headwinds. In light of these negatives, shares of MTB are trending 2.8% lower in the early market trading session today.

Net income available to common shareholders was $754 million, up 11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

M&T Bank’s Quarterly Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y

MTB’s quarterly revenues were $2.51 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. Further, the reported figure increased 7.7% year over year.

NII (tax equivalent) rose 2% year over year to $1.76 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.77 billion.

Total non-interest income was $752 million, up 24.1% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in almost all components. Our estimate for the metric was $667.4 million.

Total non-interest expenses were $1.36 billion, up 4.6% year over year. The increase was due to higher salaries and employee benefits costs, equipment and net occupancy expenses and outside data processing and software costs, along with other costs of operations. We projected the metric to be $1.37 billion.

The efficiency ratio was 53.6%, down from 55.0% in the year-earlier quarter. A lower ratio indicates a rise in profitability.

MTB’s Loan Balance Increases, Deposits Decrease

Total loans were $136.9 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, up slightly from the prior quarter. Total deposits fell marginally to $163.4 billion on sequential basis. Our estimate for loans and leases was $136 billion. Our estimate for deposits was $163.9 billion.

M&T Bank’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Net charge-offs increased 21.6% to $146 million from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $119.6 million.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $125 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $126.7 million.

Non-performing assets declined 21.1% year over year to $1.55 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $1.52 billion.

The ratio of non-accrual loans to total net loans was 1.10%, which declined year over year from 1.42%. Our estimate for the metric was pegged at 1.08%.

MTB’s Capital Position Mixed & Profitability Ratios Improve Y/Y

M&T Bank’s estimated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.99%, down from 11.54% as of third-quarter 2024. The tangible equity per share was $115.31, up from $107.97 in the third quarter of 2024.

The company's return on average tangible assets (annualized) and average tangible common shareholder equity were 1.56% and 17.13% respectively, compared with 1.45% and 15.47% in the prior-year quarter.

M&T Bank’s Capital Distribution Update

MTB repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan for $193.46 million, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the third quarter of 2025.

Our View on MTB

Sustained growth in both NII and non-interest income is expected to continue supporting M&T Bank’s organic growth. Additionally, steady loan growth and improving asset quality will likely strengthen its overall performance. However, higher expenses and limited loan portfolio diversification are near-term concerns.

M&T Bank Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

M&T Bank Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | M&T Bank Corporation Quote

Currently, M&T Bank carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Dates of Other Major Banks

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 17.

The consensus estimate for FITB’s quarterly earnings has been revised downward to 87 cents per share over the past seven days. This indicates a 2.3% rise from the prior-year reported number.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN is also slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 17.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBAN’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 38 cents per share. This implies a 15.1% rise from the prior-year reported number.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.