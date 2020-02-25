MTB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.29, changing hands as low as $160.81 per share. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $141.50 per share, with $175.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.47. The MTB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

