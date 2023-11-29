MTB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.86, changing hands as high as $129.41 per share. M & T Bank Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTB's low point in its 52 week range is $108.53 per share, with $171.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.41. The MTB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

