MTA Pulls New Subway Fleet After Cars Detach From Moving Train

(RTTNews) - New York's transit agency The Metropolitan Transportation Authority or MTA has pulled its newest subway cars from service after two cars got detached from a moving train.

New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg launched an investigation into the matter.

The entire R179 fleet from Canadian company Bombardier Inc. has been pulled until further notice after the incident in Chambers Street Station.

MTA noted that the train became separated between the sixth and seventh cars of the ten-car train as it entered the station. Ten passengers were safely evacuated with no reported injuries to customers or employees.

Feinberg said, "At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, however, I am launching a full investigation .. This marks the latest unacceptable issue with one of Bombardier's R179 cars. ..We will not return the fleet to service without certainty and validation that all cars are fit for passenger service - period."

The agency has redeployed additional spare cars, and it anticipates minimal impacts to the service.

This is the second mechanical issue involving the subway cars from Bombardier. Earlier this year, the entire fleet were pulled for two weeks after reports of doors opening while a train was moving. The wagons also had other issues including slippery controls, stiff windows and other design flaws.

