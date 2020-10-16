Cryptocurrencies

Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Plan Deadline Extended Yet Again, This Time to Dec. 15

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Credit: Shutterstock

Mt. Gox’s rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi announced Thursday an extension to the submission deadline for a rehabilitation plan for the bankrupted exchange, the latest in a long list of deadline extensions.

  • The trustee is working on the rehabilitation plan, according to a notice published Thursday. But “matters that require closer examination” made it “necessary to extend the submission deadline.”
  • The deadline has been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions happening in November 2018, April 2019 and this past March.
  • Now the deadline is set for Dec. 15.
  • In a status report filed Oct. 7, the trustee wrote, “It should be noted that the deadline may be further extended.”
  • Mt. Gox declared bankruptcy in 2014 after hackers stole 850,000 bitcoins from its servers.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular