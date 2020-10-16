Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Plan Deadline Extended Yet Again, This Time to Dec. 15

Mt. Gox’s rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi announced Thursday an extension to the submission deadline for a rehabilitation plan for the bankrupted exchange, the latest in a long list of deadline extensions.

The trustee is working on the rehabilitation plan, according to a notice published Thursday. But “matters that require closer examination” made it “necessary to extend the submission deadline.”

The deadline has been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions happening in November 2018, April 2019 and this past March.

Now the deadline is set for Dec. 15.

In a status report filed Oct. 7, the trustee wrote, “It should be noted that the deadline may be further extended.”

Mt. Gox declared bankruptcy in 2014 after hackers stole 850,000 bitcoins from its servers.

