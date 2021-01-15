Mt. Gox Creditors Can Claim 90% of Bitcoin Left in Bankruptcy: Bloomberg

Creditors of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox will be presented with the option to claim up to 90% of the exchange’s remaining bitcoin, according to Bloomberg.

The deal between Mt. Gox’s bankruptcy trustee and MGIFLP, a unit of Fortress Investment Group, will be presented to creditors for a simple up or down vote, Bloomberg reported.

Investors aren’t obligated to take the early payment and can wait for the lawsuits against the former exchange to settle, according to CoinLab, which announced the deal but is not involved in the settlement. CoinLab said it will continue its litigation.

Japan-based Mt. Gox was a major early bitcoin exchange that filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after admitting it had lost 850,000 in bitcoins, 750,000 of which belonged to its customers.

Creditors have been fighting for some form of reimbursement through seven years of legal standoffs.

It was not clear at press time how many bitcoins are left for creditors to claim.

Should a significant portion of those lost bitcoin come on the market, it could have a significant effect on the supply of the leading cryptocurrency and its price.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.