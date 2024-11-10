Mt Monger Resources Updates on Securities Cessation

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., operating as MTM Critical Metals Limited, announced the cessation of 250,000 securities following the expiry of options on November 9, 2024. This development may influence investor perceptions as the company adjusts its issued capital. Such changes in securities can impact market dynamics and investor strategies.

