Mt Monger Resources Updates Director’s Shareholdings

December 03, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a change in Director Anthony Hadley’s shareholdings, with the purchase of 76,923 ordinary shares for $5,000 and the expiration of 62,500 listed options. This adjustment increases Hadley’s total share ownership to 201,923 shares, reflecting strategic positioning within the company.

