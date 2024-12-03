Mt Monger Resources Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a change in Director Anthony Hadley’s shareholdings, with the purchase of 76,923 ordinary shares for $5,000 and the expiration of 62,500 listed options. This adjustment increases Hadley’s total share ownership to 201,923 shares, reflecting strategic positioning within the company.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.