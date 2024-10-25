Mt Monger Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., trading as MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the quotation of 625,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move comes as part of previously announced transactions, potentially increasing the company’s market visibility and investor interest.

