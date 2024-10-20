Mt Monger Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., now trading as MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the quotation of over 64 million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 21, 2024. This move comes as part of previously disclosed transactions, offering potential investment opportunities for those interested in the critical metals sector.

