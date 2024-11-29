Mt Monger Resources Issues Unquoted Options in Strategic Move

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., operating under MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted options. These securities, not intended for public trading on the ASX, are part of previously disclosed transactions. This move could impact investors looking into unlisted opportunities in the critical metals sector.

