Mt Monger Resources Issues New Equity Securities

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., trading as MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the issuance of 17.5 million unquoted performance rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock performance, drawing interest from investors keen on the mining sector.

