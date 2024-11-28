Mt Monger Resources Director Resigns, Impact on Stocks

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced the resignation of director David Izzard, effective November 27, 2024. Izzard’s interests included a substantial number of shares and options held through various entities. This change may influence the company’s stock market dynamics as investors reassess their positions.

