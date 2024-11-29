Mt Monger Resources Ceases 153M Options in Buy-Back

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced the cessation of 153,893,291 listed options, as part of a buy-back initiative. This move is likely to impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions in the market. The cessation of these securities is a strategic step to enhance financial management.

