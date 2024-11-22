Mt Monger Resources Boosts Growth with Employee Incentives

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.
Mt Monger Resources Ltd., operating as MTM Critical Metals Limited, has announced the issuance of 1,400,000 unquoted Employee Incentive Options, highlighting their commitment to employee engagement and long-term growth. These securities, not intended for public trading, reflect the company’s strategic emphasis on incentivizing its workforce.
