Mt Monger Resources Announces Option Cessation

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd., operating as MTM Critical Metals Limited, announced the cessation of 250,000 options that expired without exercise, reflecting a change in its issued capital. This development might interest investors tracking option expirations and their impact on the company’s stock dynamics.

