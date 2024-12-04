Mt Monger Resources Announces Director’s Portfolio Adjustment

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, John Hannaford, with the acquisition of 1.5 million additional options through JAEK Holdings Pty Ltd. This move reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting the company’s future market dynamics.

