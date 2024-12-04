Mt Monger Resources Announces Director’s Option Acquisition

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. announced a change in Director Anthony Hadley’s interest, with the acquisition of 750,000 Option B and 750,000 Option C unlisted director options. This allocation, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, reflects strategic moves within the company’s leadership interests, garnering attention from investors keen on director activities.

