Mt Monger Resources Announces Director’s Option Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. announced a change in Director Anthony Hadley’s interest, with the acquisition of 750,000 Option B and 750,000 Option C unlisted director options. This allocation, approved by shareholders at the recent AGM, reflects strategic moves within the company’s leadership interests, garnering attention from investors keen on director activities.

