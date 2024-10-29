News & Insights

Mt Monger Resources Accelerates Sustainable Metal Recovery Plans

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. is advancing its 1-ton-per-day Flash Joule Heating demonstration plant with a shift to continuous operation, enhancing scalability and efficiency. The company is actively securing partnerships and materials for processing metals like gallium and lithium, aiming for commercial operations by late 2025. This progress highlights MTM’s commitment to sustainable technology and its potential impact on the metals recovery industry.

