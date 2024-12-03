News & Insights

Mt Monger Director Increases Stake Amid Growth Plans

December 03, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. recently announced a significant increase in shares held by Director Michael Walshe, who acquired an additional 376,925 shares valued at $24,500, bringing his total to 720,675 shares. This move was part of a shareholder-approved placement, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s future endeavors, including its Flash Joule Heating technology.

