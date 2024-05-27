MT Malcolm Mines Plans New Share Issue

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

MT MALCLOM MINES NL has announced a new proposed issue of securities slated for 20/6/2024, with a total of 30,475,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be potentially issued under the ASX code M2M. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital through a placement or other type of share issue, as detailed in their latest regulatory filing with the ASX.

For further insights into AU:M2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.