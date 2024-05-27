MT Malcolm Mines Plans New Share Issue

News & Insights

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

MT MALCLOM MINES NL has announced a new proposed issue of securities slated for 20/6/2024, with a total of 30,475,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be potentially issued under the ASX code M2M. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital through a placement or other type of share issue, as detailed in their latest regulatory filing with the ASX.

