Mt Malcolm Mines Kickstarts Golden Crown Sampling

May 28, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL is set to begin a bulk sampling program at the Golden Crown Prospect, aiming to process around 8,000 tonnes of gold ore to evaluate its mining potential. The program has received the necessary approvals and will include a 500-tonne pilot study using wet gravity separation to determine the feasibility of future mining operations. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s understanding of the ore’s properties and support efficient mining operation planning, especially with the current favorable gold prices.

