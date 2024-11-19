News & Insights

Mt Malcolm Mines Advances with Golden Crown Gold Extraction

November 19, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines is set to enhance its financial prospects with the extraction of an ultra-high-grade gold zone at the Golden Crown Prospect. This milestone in their bulk sampling program promises increased revenue from gold sales and vital geological insights for future mining development. With 500 tonnes of high-grade material slated for extraction, the company is poised for a promising expansion.

