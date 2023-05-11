MT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.34, changing hands as low as $25.90 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.25 per share, with $33.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.13.

