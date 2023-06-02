MT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.47, changing hands as high as $26.68 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.25 per share, with $33.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.63.

