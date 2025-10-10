M&T Bank's Q3 Earnings on the Deck: Here's What You Should Know

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 16, before the opening bell. The company is expected to have registered year-over-year increases in quarterly revenues and earnings.

In the last reported quarter, M&T Bank’s results were supported by higher non-interest income, a rise in loan balances and lower provision for credit losses. However, declining net interest income (NII), higher expenses and lower deposits acted as spoilsport.

Quarterly earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 6.09%.

Factors to Influence M&T Bank’s Q3 Results

Loans & NII: The overall lending environment remained healthy in the third quarter of 2025. Per the Fed’s latest data, demand for commercial and industrial, real estate and consumer loans was robust during the quarter, likely supporting the company’s lending activity and average interest-earning assets growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest-earning assets is pegged at $192.6 billion, indicating a 1.1% increase from the prior-quarter reported figure. Our model estimate is pegged at $196.2 billion.

The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.00–4.25% in September 2025. With rates remaining largely stable through most of the quarter, funding and deposit costs likely stabilized, supporting modest growth in M&T Bank’s NII.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) is pegged at $1.77 billion, indicating a 3.2% increase from the prior quarter’s reported number. Our model projects the metric to $1.76 billion.

Fee Income: The company’s average total deposits are likely to have remained relatively stable in the third quarter of 2025. This is expected to have provided some support to revenues from service charges on deposit accounts. The consensus estimate for the metric is pegged at $138.1 million, indicating a nearly 1% rise from the prior quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for the metric is $136.1 million.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates declined notably during the third quarter of 2025 but remained range-bound. As such, refinancing activity and origination volumes did not witness significant growth. Hence, MTB’s mortgage banking income is expected to have negatively impacted in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking revenues is pegged at $128.8 million, indicating a nearly 1% decline from the prior quarter’s reported level. We expect the metric to be $118.4 million.

The consensus estimate for brokerage services income of $30.9 million indicates a slight decline from that reported in the second quarter of 2025. We expect the metric to be $29.4 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trust income of $184.8 million indicates an increase of 1.5% sequentially. Our model predicts the metric to be $184.1 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $657.8 million, indicating a 3.8% decline from the prior quarter’s actual. Our model projects the metric to be $667.4 million.

Expenses: MTB’s expenses are expected to have increased modestly in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting continued investments in strengthening its franchise. Our model projects non-interest expense to be $1.36 billion for the third quarter of 2025, indicating a sequential rise of 2.2%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for MTB

Per our proven model, the chances of M&T Bank beating estimates this time are high. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for M&T Bank is +0.47%.

Zacks Rank: M&T Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward to $4.38 per share over the past seven days. The figure indicates an increase of 7.4% from the year-ago number. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.44 billion, implying a rise of 4.4% from the year-ago reported level.

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some other bank stocks, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around.

The Earnings ESP for State Street Corporation STT is +0.45% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. STT is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 17.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for State Street's quarterly earnings has been revised upward, indicating a rise of 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for State Street's quarterly earnings has been revised upward, indicating a rise of 15.5% from the year-ago reported figure.

First Horizon Corporation FHN has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. FHN is expected to release its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 15.

Quarterly earnings estimates for First Horizon have remained unchanged in the past seven days, indicating an increase of 7.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

