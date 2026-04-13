M&T Bank's Q1 Earnings on the Deck: Here's What You Should Know

M&T Bank Corporation MTB is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 15, before the opening bell. The company is expected to have registered year-over-year increases in quarterly revenues and earnings.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s results were supported by higher net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, along with modest loan growth and higher deposits. A decline in provisions for credit losses was also a tailwind. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.

Quarterly earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 5.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

M&T Bank Corporation price-eps-surprise | M&T Bank Corporation Quote

Factors to Influence M&T Bank’s Q1 Results

Loans & NII: Per the Fed’s latest data, demand for commercial and industrial as well as consumer loans remained strong in the first quarter, while real estate loan demand was subdued. This is likely to have supported M&T Bank’s lending activity and growth in average interest-earning assets in the to-be-reported period.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average interest-earning assets is pegged at $193.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 2.2%.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.50–3.75% in the first quarter. This is likely to have offered some support to MTB’s NII in the quarter to be reported, as the funding/deposit costs stabilized.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) is pegged at $1.77 billion, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago reported number.

Fee Income: MTB’s average total deposits are expected to have remained relatively stable in the first quarter of 2026. This is expected to have provided some support to revenues from service charges on deposit accounts.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $137.3 million, indicating a 3.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates remained elevated in the first quarter of 2026, hovering around 6.0%–6.5%, leading to affordability challenges. While purchase volumes remained under pressure due to limited housing inventory, refinancing activity witnessed a modest improvement from the lows seen in 2025. This is likely to have provided some support to MTB’s mortgage banking income.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for mortgage banking revenues is pegged at $121.7 million, indicating a 3.1% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported level.

The consensus estimate for brokerage services income of $35.5 million indicates a 11% increase from that reported in the first quarter of 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trust income of $188.2 million indicates a 6.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total non-interest income is pegged at $657.9 million, indicating a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Expenses: Despite ongoing cost-control initiatives, the company’s expenses are expected to have remained elevated in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued investments in strengthening its franchise.

Asset quality: M&T Bank is less likely to have set aside a significantly higher amount for potential delinquent loans in the first quarter of 2026, given expectations of an interest rate cut later this year as signaled by the Fed.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-performing assets is pegged at $1.29 billion, indicating an 18.2% decline on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for MTB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for M&T Bank this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for M&T Bank is -0.58%.

Zacks Rank: M&T Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTB’s first-quarter earnings has been revised downward to $4.01 per share over the past seven days. The figure indicates an increase of nearly 18.6% from the year-ago number.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.43 billion, implying a rise of 5.3% from the year-ago reported level.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a couple of other bank stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

The Earnings ESP for Bank of America BAC is +1.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 15, 2026. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC's quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 99 cents per share.

First Horizon Corporation FHN is also scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 15, 2026. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Quarterly earnings estimates for FHN have also remained unchanged at 49 cents per share over the past week.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.