M&T Bank Unveils $5B Buyback Plan: Can It Sustain Capital Returns?

M&T Bank Corporation’s MTB board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion of its common stock, with a par value of $0.50 per share. The new authorization replaces and terminates the existing $4 billion authorization, which was approved in January 2025 and had no fixed expiration date. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $1.29 billion remained available under the prior program.

The repurchases may be executed in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, with the timing and volume subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

Apart from share repurchases, MTB has steadily enhanced shareholder returns through dividends. In August 2025, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 11.1% to $1.50 per share. Over the past five years, it has increased its dividend four times, indicating a steady income-generation profile for shareholders. Based on yesterday's closing price of $201.13, MTB’s dividend yield stands at 2.98%, while the payout ratio of 35% reflects a balanced approach between shareholder rewards and reinvestment in the business.

Dividend Yield



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The company’s liquidity position remains solid. As of Dec. 31, 2025, M&T Bank reported total debt of $13.1 billion, which was significantly lower than its cash and due from banks, along with interest-bearing deposits at banks totaling $18.8 billion. This strong liquidity cushion provides financial flexibility to support ongoing capital return initiatives and withstand potential economic volatility. Additionally, its senior debt carries investment-grade ratings of BBB+ from Standard & Poor’s, A from Fitch and Baa1 from Moody’s, enabling continued access to funding at favorable borrowing costs when required.

Notably, M&T Bank successfully cleared the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, which underscores its ability to maintain capital distributions even under adverse economic conditions. This further highlights the resilience of its capital base and long-term payout capacity.

With a sizable new buyback authorization, consistent dividend growth, strong liquidity and resilient capital metrics, M&T Bank appears well-positioned to reward its shareholders through a combination of steady income and capital returns.

How Do MTB’s Peers Stand in Terms of Capital Distribution?

Other banks, such as Northern Trust Corporation NTRS and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, also maintain steady capital distribution frameworks.

Northern Trust maintains a disciplined capital return strategy. Following the Fed’s 2025 stress test clearance, Northern Trust raised its quarterly dividend by 6.7% to 80 cents per share. The board had earlier authorized a 25-million share repurchase program in October 2021 with no expiration date. As of Dec. 31, 2025, 1.9 million shares remained available under the plan. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company reported total debt of $10.6 billion, while deposits at the Federal Reserve and other central banks stood at $53.4 billion. Supported by strong liquidity and a favorable debt profile, the company’s capital distribution activities appear sustainable.

Similarly, Fifth Third has been consistently returning capital to its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In September 2025, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.1% to 40 cents per share. It also authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 100 million shares in June 2025, under which 11.8 million shares remained available. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Fifth Third held $22.4 billion in cash and short-term investments against $14.5 billion in total debt. Although share repurchase activity is currently paused due to the Comerica acquisition, its strong capital ratios and liquidity support a solid capital return framework, with buybacks expected to resume in 2026.

MTB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

MTB shares have gained 3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

Price Performance



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At present, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.